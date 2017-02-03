Khama, Bissau to smoke out drug mules

Bissau injects 1 million pula -Informers will be paid P500

The last time he made headlines was when he was involved in a bloody brawl with ex-Generations soapie star, Rosie Motene, but this time around Bissau Gaobakwe is back in the news for the right reasons.

Gaobakwe and the Minister of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism, Tshekedi Khama, are now offering the general public P 500 to expose any drug dealer in the country, for a yet to be launched rehabilitation centre.

Gaobakwe who has of late been splashing his lavish lifestyle on social media, on Tuesday announced his alliance with Khama on the rehabilitation centre that is expected to cater for alcohol and substance abusers.

Gaobakwe posted “this is an official announcement that Botswana will have its first rehabilitation Centre opening in Gaborone on June 30 2017.”

In his instagram post Gaobakwe posted: “drugs must fall, we are offering 500 pula to anyone who gives us a name, number and address of any active drug dealer. Just inbox those details with your name and account details.. and you will receive your money if your information checks out. We need to save our country and our children.”

In an interview with The Voice, Gaobakwe says that the rehab centre will be more of an accommodative centre over the consultative based type currently available in the country.

“If you are going to try and change someone’s mindset then you have to go all the way, I saw that the rehab centres we currently have are more of counseling sessions, the same person who you just consulted may just fall off on their way home.”

“It takes about 8 or so days for drugs to really get off your system, so we will be offering one of my house because I am looking at about 20 beds per session,” Gaobakwe said.

Efforts to reach Khama were futile at press time.