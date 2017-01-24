Kgosi Lotlaamoreng’s brother detained for bar theft

Lobatse Magistrate court on Friday, ordered a remand for two members of the Lotlaamoreng royal family, accused of bar breaking and theft.

The duo, 24-year-old Montshiwa Montshiwa, who is the younger brother to Lotlaamoreng and his 22-year-old nephew, Thabang Montshiwa were allegedly caught red-handed with stolen alcohol.

Details of the incident stated on the charge sheet were that, the two suspects faced a single count of bar breaking and theft.

Suspects are said to have allegedly broken into Motimalenyora bar in Goodhope and stole alcohol worth P8 000.00, one packet of Peter Stuyvesant 30 cigarettes and a bottle of two-litre coca-cola.

About P5 000.00 worth of alcohol, which were mainly “hot stuffs and wines” was later recovered from the suspects.

The plea to the case was reserved until next court appearance of the two on February 3rd.