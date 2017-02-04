Kgatleng residents march against murder

Hallelujahs and Amens echoed through Mochudi streets this morning as members of the Evangelical Fellowship of Botswana, together with the police, mobilised the public in a march against murder.

Following disturbing statistics that saw 64 people losing their lives in separate murder incidents last year, police decided to bring together Kgatleng residents in an urgent need to end the bloodshed.

The well attended march began at Mochudi police Station and ended at the old showground. When giving an overview of crime statistics, Superintendent Simon Sitale expressed concern over the increasing crime rate in the area.

In addition to the rising murder incidents, Sitale said, another major concern was rape.

Last year, Mochudi police registered 78 rape cases compared to 76 that were recorded in 2015.

According to Sitale the youngest rape victim was 4-years and the oldest was a 73-year-old woman.

Speaking during the prayer drive event, Minister of Basic Education, Unity Dow, pleaded with members of the community to desist from selling drugs and alcohol to under age children.