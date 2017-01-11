Kast vows to walk 1000 KM for his ‘Tlatsa lebala’ cause

Local rapper, Kast, has announced that he will undertake a 1000 km walk from Gaborone to Maun in a bid to convince Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC) to avail the National stadium for his ‘Tlatsa Lebala’ event this April.

This, Kast has confirmed, will be done the first week of February (in two weeks time).

He told The Voice that he will be walking from Gaborone, through the A1 then divert to his home village, Mmadinare, enroute to Maun.

He said that he plans to take at least two and half weeks to complete the walk and that he would be engaging local artist of the villages he would passing through on the challenges they face as artists in their respective communities.

“This is more than just Kast as a brand. This should be a national anthem and I just hope by this, everyone will see how dedicated we are to this project,” he said.

Last year, Kast- real name Tshepiso Molapisi, announced that he will stage the event this year April after the show was postponed due to “bad weather”.

Kast who vowed to fill up the National stadium with an all-local line up, this week announced that he will walk the 1000Km to raise funds as he does not have enough money to pay BNSC for the National stadium.

Kast says that he needs to raise about P 200 000 to pay BNSC and secure the venue.

“The BNSC insists that we pay the full P200 000.00. Since we don’t have these funds but are dedicated to shining the spotlight on local music and making history by filling up the stadium with a 100% local line up, I will, as a way to lobby Government to facilitate securing of the venue for the event and fund raising, walk 1000KM for local music. This will serve as a show of dedication to the cause and a kind request for support from Batswana as an ailing local music industry,” he said.

Tlatsa Lebala is an initiative which Kast previously said was motivated by South African rapper, Casper Nyovest’s ‘Fill up the stadium’.