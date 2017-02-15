Kast gets water for his walk

The Managing Directors of Balance Security in Maun, Paulos Phillimon and Alex Masale Maoto donated some water and energy drinks to the struggling Tshepiso Kast Molapisi.

Kast as the hip hop musician is known, is walking 1000km from Maun to Gaborone as way of promoting local music and his postponed show, Tlatsa Lebatsa. Though he left this past Sunday, by Tuesday at noon, Kast had only managed to walk 67km.

Speaking to The Voice, Phillimon complained of the artist’s state. “O thomola pelo, he doesn’t look well at all. He is even struggling to walk.”

He added that he will keep on providing him with whatever he needs along the way.

“Since he is determined to complete this journey, on Thursday I will follow him up maybe he will be in Phuduhudu which is 124km away from Maun, ” added Phillimon.