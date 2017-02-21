Kast covers more ground in 1000km journey

Hip Hop artist, Kast, has made significant progress in his 1000km walk from Maun to Gaborone with loads of support from communities along the way.

Speaking to The Voice this afternoon, Kast said he was starting to enjoy his walk despite the hurdles that he went through. “My other leg was in pain but as of today the pain is easing up a bit and I will make it to Sowa Junction.”Though he was only 10km away from Nata heading to Sowa, Kast was optimistic that he would arrive at the Junction which is about 47.8 km on time. At the Junction he will ride in a car to Sowa Town where he will spend a night before coming back the following day to continue his journey.

“I left very late today because of the weather, it was raining and again the road was flooded but my pace is better now. I am now enjoying it a bit more than yesterday.”

He says yesterday was a bit challenging as he had to walk 45 km in order to arrive at Nata camp where he was to spend the night safely away from wild animals.

“I want to thank Batswana for being supportive, most of the people I have met have been giving me support with some asking for pictures.”

Young businessman, Motlhaleemang Moalosi of Precision Vehicle and Asset Tracking has provided Kast with a tracking device. “We will keep on giving people information on his whereabouts through our tracking device,” added Moalosi.

Kast is on a walk to mobilise support for local music and also raise awareness for his upcoming #Tlatsa Lebala show which was postponed last year.