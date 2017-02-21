Kast covers more ground in 1000km journey

“I left very late today because of the weather, it was raining and again the road was flooded but my pace is better now. I am now enjoying it a bit more than yesterday.”
He says yesterday was a bit challenging as he had to walk 45 km in order to arrive at Nata camp where he was to spend the night safely away from wild animals.
“I want to thank Batswana for being supportive, most of the people I have met have been giving me support with some asking for pictures.”
Young businessman, Motlhaleemang Moalosi of Precision Vehicle and Asset Tracking has provided Kast with a tracking device. “We will keep on giving people information on his whereabouts through our tracking device,” added Moalosi.
Kast is on a walk to mobilise support for local music and also raise awareness for his upcoming #Tlatsa Lebala show which was postponed last year.