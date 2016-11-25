Kanye Farm Fest galloping back

The popular festive entertainment craze, Kanye Farm Fest, is set to return this year with the exciting new addition of horse racing.

The event, which will be held on the 23rd -24 of December 2016 at the Show Ground, will see the inclusion of Tswana and thorough bred races.

Event spokesperson, Rorisang Raesima, said in a presser this week that their company, Farm Fest, decided to add horse racing to the jam packed jamboree day.

“It is a phenomenon which is meant to keep the attendants active and glued to the portrayal of a lifestyle of an ordinary Motswana from his past.”

Raesima explained that their mission is to inform the community on the importance of farming as a Motswana through a fashionable and social event.

“We have a vision, which is to be a social and economic prospect for the community.”

There will also be music at the event as well as an entertainment space for kids.