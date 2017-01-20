After a hectic festive season, Francistown’s hot spots seem to be experiencing the January blues.

Since work commenced two weeks ago, some of the town’s favourite hangout spots are deserted.

Usual customers have all of a sudden become indoor patrons.

Is yet another ‘detoxing’ period? Grooving in the Ghetto has now become exclusive to guys with real mullah.

Guys with big wallets are the only ones painting the town, drinking wine from disposable glasses. Gigs are few and far in between.

Moreki has been stripped bare.

Things looks promising though with the coming Francistown Social at Kondwane Lodge, moreki will officially resurrect.