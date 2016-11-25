‘It’s unfair’

Murder accused complains of sexual abuse

Murder accused Tshepo Gabashe was last week taken to Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital for mental check-up after complaining of unfair treatment by prison warders and sexual abuse from other inmates.

The order was issued by Lobatse magistrate Onkarabile Mokone when the 33-year-old inmate from Mokgomane village appeared in court for mention.

Gabashe is accused of killing his father in August 2016 by brutally stabbing him 23 times with a metal rod.

During his mention, Gabashe complained that he long submitted his name to lodge a complaint to prison authorities about the sexual abuse and was never called for consultation but instead locked up in prison.

He complained of unfair application of the law saying nothing is being done to inmates who have sex with him without his consent.

Gabashe also said he has been locked up with sick people, who cough non-stop and have rash all over their bodies.

In previous mentions, Gabashe accused his late father of witchcraft, saying he was the reason he has been failing to pass stool.

Gabashe allegedly murdered his father after serving a seven-year-prison term of assaulting the deceased.

The state prosecutor, Solomon Lesedi of Goodhope pleaded with court for the accused to be further remanded even after mental check-up.