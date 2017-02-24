Isaac Kgosi’s house robbed

Suspects denied bail

The Third suspect accused of breaking into the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) Director General, Isaac Kgosi’s house was arraigned before a magistrate in the Village magistrate court on Monday morning.

The accused, 32-year-old, Vincent Sebeso faced two counts of burglary and stealing from a dwelling place.

Details stated in the charge sheet indicate that the unemployed quartet, Keotshepile Letlole (24), Modi Mud Isau (27) Sebeso and an unnamed suspect who is still at large on February 14th, in Gaborone West Phase 1, broke and entered a dwelling house owned by Kgosi with intensions to steal from it.

Listed stolen items as revealed before court include Del computer monitor and LG monitor both worth P2 000.00 each.

Pleading with the court to grant him bail Sebeso said, “I take care of my child, please grant me bail so that she may not suffer.”

He was denied bail and his plea was reserved, as investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

A forth accused is still at large and the case continues on March 3rd.