‘I’m not interested’

*Butler rubbishes claims linking him to Rollers job

Senior National team coach Peter Butler has flatly refuted speculation linking him with a surprise move to Township Rollers.

After the sudden resignation of The Blues mentor Mark Harrison to join South African Premier league side Baroka FC, Butler was amongst the few names touted for the Popa hot seat.

“Let me categorically state that I have never been interested in the Rollers job,” said Butler curtly.

“I’m happy with what I’m currently doing, which is to assemble a formidable national team able to compete with the best,” was his emphatic response.

The Briton, who only has three months left on his contract, told Voice Sport that his focus is on working with the new under 21 and 23 players he recently recruited to the senior team.

“I have no time to worry about contracts, that’s not my job,” he said.

“The issue of the contract has been coming up a lot in the past year but there’s someone who’s dealing with such issues. My job is to come up with a training programme for the Zebras. I intend to come to Francistown to prepare the team and hopefully play in some of the region’s most challenging countries,” he said.

Butler’s contract with the Botswana Football Association has been a hot topic of discussion since the ascendancy of Maclean Letshwiti as the new BFA president.

With the old guard from the Sebego era slowly losing their grip on the little power they were clinging to, Butler remained a prominent figure from the vanquished camp.

However, allegations from football headquarters in Lekedi are that the new regime intends to replace the popular Englishman with their own man.

Pundits believe that if Butler was part of the BFA’s bigger plan, his contract would have been one of the first to be renewed.

It posses the rather troubling conundrum – exactly how does a national team coach make long-term plans for his side when he has only three months left on his contract?

It’s a question Butler brushes aside with his typical British stubbornness.

“I have enjoyed my stay here. Since my arrival I’ve never worried about my contract but the Zebras, and nothing has changed,” said Butler.

“In any case the premier league is not an option for me, I can only work in Botswana at national team level,” he added bluntly.

The departure of Harrison at a time when Rollers seemed to be finding their footing both on and off the field came as a shock to many pundits. It immediately sparked a nationwide debate on who his replacement would be.

Orapa United coach Madinda Ndlovu and former coach Rahman Gumbo are two of the names currently being peddled around.

However Popa responded to the many allegations on their website, distancing themselves from the names being mentioned.

The club’s President Jagdish Shah stated in his New Year’s message that assistant coach Teenage Mpote will be the interim caretaker coach, assisted by goalkeeper coach Thabo Motang.