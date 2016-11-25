Humps seeking comfort after early bumps

After the massive flop of her debut single ‘Come Closer’ earlier this year, 23-year-old Motswako singer Comfort Humps is confident that her follow-up effort ‘All Night’, which will be released on Saturday, will fair slightly better.

The track, which will be launched at Otse College, features talented underground MCs such as Trukboi.

“Looking at the air slot that we have been getting on radio stations, I have hopes that this time around we are going to make a mark. The first single, which I did in July, failed to make an impact – maybe it was because of poor marketing,” said the singer.

The Motswako lady told Big Weekend that she will also be launching an accompanying video, produced by Jack Bohloko, which will be released five days after the single at Trekkers Club in Mogoditshane.

Humps revealed that she was currently working with an organisation called I’m Musik to help develop other upcoming artists.

“The old genre of Zeus, Scar and Kast are about to retire so it is upon us as young artist to group together and help each other. We have to learn from our legends while they are still in the game,’ she added.