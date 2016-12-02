Human remains found in a farm

Police in Tonota are racing against time to identify human remains discovered by a herdboy in a farm along the Tonota/Francistown Highway.

The startled herdboy was out looking for his cattle in the bush but found more than he bargained for when he came across the skeleton and skull of a long-dead human.

He immediately alerted villagers in Mandunyane, who in turn notified the police of the unusual discovery.

Botswana Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Near Bagali, confirmed to The Voice that they are indeed in possession of the remains, which have been sent to the pathologists for analysis.

No one has come forward to claim the remains and Bagali revealed that there is a process which has to be followed before the remains can be identified.

“First, we need to establish that these are indeed human remains, it might be another species,” explained Bagali.

The remains will also be taken for DNA testing to find out if they match anyone on the Police’s missing persons list.

The washed out bones were lying next to garments, including a Chelsea football club t-shirt, which was faded but still visible.

Early suspicions are that the bones belonged to a male, who hung himself using a wire, which was still tied to a tree right next to where the skeleton was found.

Time of death is not yet known but the worn state of the bones suggest they have been lying there for quite some time.