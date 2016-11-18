HT and Tobie form Malope A Motswako hit

Established Motswako rapper HT Tautona has joined forces with another young Motswako, Tobie from Ramotswa and formed a group called Malope a Motswako. Popular for his State of The Nation Hit, HT’s collaboration with Tobie will surely go big if marketed well.

Having listened to their single Bona Koo, the song is really a banger which is likely to give South African musicians a run for their money.

With part of the chorus going like, “Bona koo tshaba koo ga se nako ya Malambani, ke nako ya go laola,’ surely the two have a message that they are trying to send.

Speaking to Big Weekend, HT said that their aim is not only to take Botswana by storm but the whole of Africa.

“We cannot always aim to be the best in Botswana and this time we want to break into the African market. We want to make it like those Nigerians and South African artists”

Bona Koo was released on Tuesday while the whole album will come next year in February.

Bona Koo was produced by Wasabi.