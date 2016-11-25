Hollywood blockbuster set for Bots

Talented young Motswana writer and actor Sebati Edward Mafatie has announced exciting plans to film a new movie in the country next year.

Currently based in the United States, Mafatie will venture back to his roots to shoot ‘Blood Brothers’ – a film inspired by rhino poaching.

Set predominantly in Botswana, the screenplay will focus on raising anti-poaching awareness, with filming scheduled to begin in March 2017 at the Okavango Delta.

To add to the hype and interest surrounding the film, one of the movie’s leading roles will be played by Hollywood superstar, Carlos Ray – better known by his showbiz pseudonym, Chuck Norris.

Speaking exclusively to the Big Weekend, the film’s producer, Imani Archibald Seboni, noted that the country often gets overlooked in the film industry even though she has good stories to tell.

According to Seboni, unlike past blockbusters filmed in Botswana, the majority of the ‘Blood Brothers’ cast will be made up of local Batswana actors and actresses.

“Shooting will start in Botswana and finish in Los Angeles, USA, where the storyline ends. Batswana will be given an opportunity to play major roles than in the case of some of the previous productions, such as The No1 Ladies’ Detective Agency (Mmaramotswe), where locals were exploited and foreigners given major roles. We will make sure we advertise for the auditions and go around the country to reach out for talent in rural areas,” said Seboni.

The respected producer guaranteed the creation of 152 jobs for young Batswana through the movie, thus helping to diversify the country’s economy.

Seboni went on to say they want the movie to be of international standard, so that it can sell the country and attract foreign investors.

The film is expected to be extremely expensive to produce, with Seboni revealing that he was indebted to the Ministries of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, and Wildlife and Tourism, who between them have donated P20 million towards the movie’s production.