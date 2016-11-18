Hlomela coming to Maun

Out of nowhere came something called Hlomela, the new dance style and the song.

The two have taken the country by storm.

There is no party that passes without patrons asking for Hlomela.

Some ask for chairs to use for the dance.

By the look of things there is no end to this Hlomela madness, maybe after festive season.

With his hit song, Mlesho will invade Maun next week Friday at Country Farm.

It will be a battle between him and his former girlfriend Slizer.

The Diwewe hit maker does not need any introduction to music lovers.

She has been to all corners of the country.

On the decks will be Maun DJs, Biggoh and R&R.

P50 gets you in.