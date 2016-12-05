High class wedding disaster

Khama’s Private Secretary to sue planner for the mess

An anticipated glamorous celebration turned into a nightmare which left high profile guests that included President Ian Khama taking refuge under trees..

Private Secretary to the President, Tsaone Nkarabang was left devastated and seething in anger after a bungling wedding planner ruined his big day.

Nkarabang and his bride, Onkemetse Isaacs watched helplessly as Khama and other guests were left stranded under trees because there were no chairs.

The pitched tent was muddy and usable after the rains.

Speaking in an interview about the wedding, which was expected to be the highlight of the year, Nkarabang said the celebration was bungled up by Moratiwa Habana, the wedding planner who failed to provide chairs and décor despite a P50 000 payment the couple had shelled out for her services.

To compensate for the embarrassment and the trauma he suffered from hosting presidential guests under a tree, Nkarabang has confiscated Habana’s P75, 000 tent.

He is also demanding 80% refund and threatening to lodge a lawsuit with the courts if Habana does not comply.

“The wedding was supposed to be a special, high profile occasion but this woman ruined it for us and we ended up having to serve the president and dignitaries in our living room,” said the frustrated groom.

The rest of the guests celebrated inside an empty white tent in Mogoditshane, with no tables, chairs and flooring.

Neighbours and relatives tried to save the day by bringing some of the required items, but it was not enough for the over 600 invited guests.

“ My mistake was to hire a local wedding planner in an effort to empower a fellow citizen and I made sure that our contractual obligations on my side were met but not even a single service was delivered. I even pitched the tent after 11pm on Friday night while constantly calling the service provider to address the problem, so I cannot let this matter slide,” said Nkarabang who made headlines last year when it was reported that he tied the knot in the President’s office.

The Security and bouncers who were hired also arrived long after the president had arrived at the wedding.

In her defence, the accused Habana said she was not double booked on the day, as some alleged was the cause of her failure to deliver.

She is not refunding Nkarabang either, she has stated.

“Contrary to his claims that the tent was pitched late, I pitched in on time but the company that was supposed to do the flooring did not show up and I m not taking the blame for another company that he hired that I had no control over. In fact it is Nkarabang who should compensate me for all the drama he caused yelling outside my office, which ended up tarnishing the image of my business. I’m also taking the legal route to recover my tent” She fumed.