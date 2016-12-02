Guilty as charged

TWO MEN ADMIT STEALING MAIZE SEEDS

Two men appeared before Lobatse Magistrate Thekollo Letsholo on Tuesday charged with stealing maize seeds worth P16 250.00.

The duo, Ofentse Phenyo Mathiba (29) and Orateng Serero (30) immediately pleaded guilty to stealing the seeds from Agric Fontein store.

Details of the charge sheet are that on November 22 at Malore lands near Mmathethe village, the two broke into the store and stole the maize seeds packaged in 50 kilogrammes.

Ofentse is the son of Mmathethe village chief Daniel Mathiba while Serero works as security officer for the Agric Fontein store.

The two were remanded in custody as investigations are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, still in Mmathethe, police are investigating another break in at Seed Co where suspects stole seeds worth P100 000.00 .