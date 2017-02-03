GU confirm Kgaswane’s last minute transfer

Midfielder beats transfer deadline to register for Baroka FC

In scenes reminiscent of Arsenal’s capture of Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid in the dying minutes of the 2013 transfer window, former Gaborone United attacking midfielder Mpho Kgaswane was cleared to play for Premier Soccer League side Baroka FC with just 10 minutes left on the deadline day clock.

The highly sought after player’s dream move to the South African league was thrown in doubt when issues over his transfer were published in South Africa’s popular Kick-Off magazine.

In the article, Kgaswane’s transfer deal was supposedly in limbo as his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) was not availed.

However, GU were quick to allay fears and set the record straight in an exclusive interview with Voice Sport.

Moyagoleele’s Public Relations Manager, Ernest Mosedame told Voice Sport that Baroka management did not follow all the procedures required for the release of his ITC.

“We intervened on their behalf and contacted the Botswana Football Association. Kgwaswane was finally cleared with just 10 minutes left before the January window closed,” revealed a relieved Mosedame.

“As far as we know he met all the necessary requirements and is eligible to play for his new team. We wish him well,” continued the PR man.

The talented local boy seems to have settled well at his new club, announcing his arrival with a goal for Baroka in a recent friendly match.

Kgaswane left the country at the beginning of this year to sign a two-year deal with the PSL side.

The Money Machine sold him for $25, 000 with a further agreement that they will receive 15 per cent of the signing-on fee should Baroka sell him.

The midfielder had attracted interest from various South African teams, including, Platinum Stars, Polokwane City and Jomo Cosmos following his impressive performances at the 2015 COSAFA Games.

He eventually finalised terms with the newly promoted side to start his career as a professional footballer, where he will team up with Township Rollers former coach, Mark Harrison, who joined Baroka as Technical Director at the beginning of the year.