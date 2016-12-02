Govt dodges Norilsk legal Jab

Government’s has moved swiftly to liquidate the money gobbling BCL mine to avoid litigation by Norilsk mine.

Any further delay would have given the Russian company a chance to move in for the kill and liquidate the mine through courts of law.

This was revealed by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Sadique Kebonang.

Kebonang said Norilsk wanted to back government into a corner and force it to buy Nkomati mine for P3billion pula, while the mine is worth far less than that.

The newly appointed minister told a Full Council session in Francistown that government had to come up with a strategy to counter Norilsk intention of suing and liquidating the BCL mine.

While no clear explanation for the closure of both BCL and Tati mine has been forthcoming in the recent weeks, Kebonang said it was never the intention of government to keep her people in the dark.

“We were at war and we had to move at night to execute our strategy,” said Kebonang.

“We withheld this information because we did not want it reaching Norilsk before the execution of our plan,” Kebonang said.

The minister said besides the known facts that BCL mine was a financial burden on government and was likely to be shut down in the future, there was another pressing reason for its immediate closure.

He said the initial agreement between BCL and Norislk to buy Komati mine which failed to go through after the mine’s value dropped to a third of the initial price of P3 billion triggered the events of the past four weeks.

“There was an agreement of intention to buy, but it never went through because the Minister responsible in South Africa delayed to sign,” said Kebonang.

Kebonang reminded council that BCL wanted to acquire a 50% stake in Nkomati which was valued at P3billion but did not have the money to complete the deal.

He said during BCL’s search for funds and SA minister dilly-dallying, copper prices plummeted down which in turn affected the initial price tag for Nkomati mine.

“The BCL management and some officials from the Ministry met with Norilsk in England to discuss the deal, and we made it clear that we won’t pay the initial P3billion due to the dwindling copper price,” said Kebonang.

He said Norilsk on the other hand remained resolute that they had a legitimate agreement and stated that the initial price is non-negotiable.

The company insisted it had entered into a binding agreement with the Botswana government for the purchase of its African assets which comprised 50% stake in Nkomati Nickel and Chrome mine and its 85% stake in Tati Nickel Mine all valued at $337 million.

“They threatened to sue us and liquidate the mine. We were not going to allow our mine to be liquidated by Russians and watch them as they strip it bare and leave our people with nothing,” he said.

Kebonang said government had to be strategic and decided to liquidate the mine before the Russians ran to the courts of law.

“Had they managed to do that, the mine employees would not be staying in the mine houses, they would have sold everything and stripped BCL and Tati mine bare,” he said.

Kebonang closed his revelation by stating that government has secured P700 million which will be used to pay terminal benefits for the 5000 who lost their jobs.

“Every single employee will receive their benefits,” said Kebonang.