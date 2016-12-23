Home Entertainment Goledzwa music fest

The year 2017 will be welcomed in grand style at the Francistown Sports Complex.

Goledzwa Music Festival slated for the 31st at the new stadium boasts of a mouthwatering lineup that is sure to have revellers on the dance floor all night long.

On the main stage will be Team Distant, La Timmy, Han C, TGB Linxtar, B Blok and Romeo Stunner.

There’ll also be some of Francistown’s baddest DJs including Colastraw Da Icon, The Dude, Cue, K.U.D, Da Drat and Boogie Sid.

Tickets for a show that’ll usher in 2017 cost P100 single and P175 double and are available at Webtickets and all Liquorama stores in Francistown.

Gates open at 3pm.

