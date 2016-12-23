Goledzwa music fest

The year 2017 will be welcomed in grand style at the Francistown Sports Complex.

Goledzwa Music Festival slated for the 31st at the new stadium boasts of a mouthwatering lineup that is sure to have revellers on the dance floor all night long.

On the main stage will be Team Distant, La Timmy, Han C, TGB Linxtar, B Blok and Romeo Stunner.

There’ll also be some of Francistown’s baddest DJs including Colastraw Da Icon, The Dude, Cue, K.U.D, Da Drat and Boogie Sid.

Tickets for a show that’ll usher in 2017 cost P100 single and P175 double and are available at Webtickets and all Liquorama stores in Francistown.

Gates open at 3pm.