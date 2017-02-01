Goat thieves torment Sojwe farmers

Sojwe village in the Kweneng area is in the grip of a rising stock theft epidemic.

Recently, some farmers had their goats stolen while others were slaughtered and skinned inside kraals before the thieves fled with the carcasses leaving only the heads and skins at the crime scene.

A devastated farmer, Toro Ncaagae (39), who lost ten of his goats told of how he watched helplessly as a bunch of men parked a van outside her kraal and loaded his goats inside.

“They were carrying big knives and I later discovered that a total of 10 pregnant goats were stolen from the kraal the next day,” he said and added that the thieves did not bother to hide the number plates of the car they used.

Among the goats that were stolen, Ncaagae said, were seven does and three bucks. He said the villagers have since established that the thieves are part of an organised syndicate that works in cahoots with some villagers to steal the livestock.

“We intend to unite against stock theft. I also have goats and I have been experiencing sleepless nights fearing the culprits will return anytime,” he said.

Station Commander for Sojwe police, Superintendent Jubert Montsho Kome grieved that small stock theft is a concern in his policing area.

He revealed that animals mostly affected are sheep, goats and cattle.

“We currently detained nine men for questioning, concerning the two recent goats theft incidents we registered,” Kome said and added that they were also investigating the theft of eight more goats at the nearby Setoto lands.