Francistown artists are gearing to walk with rapper Kast when he arrives in the city.

The rapper who’s in a one man mission to shine the spotlight on local music with a 1000km walk from Maun to Gaborone is expected in Francistown on Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning.

Francistown based artists including the city’s businesses have come on board to help Kast on his mission.

Botho University will host and welcome Kast in the city while he’ll get free accommodation at Peermont.