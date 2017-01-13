Francistown residents tired of the usual monotonous fun events in the city, should gear up for an exciting event every last Sunday of the month.

Almost similar to the popular Jam for Brunch in Gaborone, Ghetto Sunday Social’s inaugural event will be staged at Kondwane Lodge, next to Marang Hotel on 29th January.

The activities begins at 10 in the morning and goes until 10pm late in the evening.

The outing will include a delicious brunch-time, including complimentary cocktails.

The day will be rounded off with an after party well into the night to an electronic mix of local artists and DJs.

This will happen every last Sunday of the month.