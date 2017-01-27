Sundays will never be the same again in Francistown. With very limited places to go on Sundays, Dumela Lodge has come up with a fresh concept dubbed Ghetto Soul Experience.

This concept by DJ Cue is your typical chisa nyama, with braai, pap and colourful revellers. Starting this Sunday, revellers can now go to Dumela Lodge every Sunday at 2pm for a fun-filled afternoon.

Lovers of Soul house will finally have their place at the top table as local Soul DJs including Cue and some of Francistown’s underground Soul-House deckmasters set the sunday mood for you.

Braai will be avail on sale with free paap. Cooler boxes are allowed for P50 at the gate.

Meanwhile Dumela Lodge is back in business this Friday.