Ghetto football extravaganza

Tafic, Ecco, GNT, BR and Sowa clash at old Stadium

Football starved fans in Francistown and surrounding areas will be treated to a soccer extravaganza this Saturday at the old Francistown stadium.

For only P20 fans will be treated to five fixtures between some of the best sides in the north. The tournament featuring five First Division North teams starts at eigh in the morning with a fixture between Ecco and Great North Tigers.

Up next would be BR Highlanders against Tafic at 10am, followed by Sowa Flamingos against Ecco. Late in the afternoon GNT will take on BR Highlanders, while Tafic and Sowa will bring the curtains down.

Tafic Manager Carlos Motaung who’s at the helm of this tournament told Voice Sport that they came up with this initiative as a way of raising funds for clubs and also as a precursor to the second round of the first division.

He said all the five teams will share the gate takings.

“We did well in the first round, but we need to gauge ourselves against some of our closest rivals in the league. The tournament is as important to them as it’s important to us, so its a win win situation for all concerned,” said Motaung.

The youth Tafic manager said it will one of the biggest football tournament in Francistown where fans will be able to see some of the newly registered players in action for the first time.

“Where else can one watch five matches for P20. I urge football fans to come in large numbers to witness the best football in the region,” he said.

Fixtures

GNT v Ecco………..8am

BR Highlanders v Tafic …10am

Sowa v Ecco City Greens..12noon

GNT v Highlanders…….2pm

Tafic v Sowa…………4pm