Ghetto corporate 5-aside

Be Active Sports Management and Genius Advertising have come up with a concept of a corporate and social 5-aside tournament in Francistown slated for 25th March.

Interested companies can pay P250 joining fee to be part of this exciting development.

A team will be allowed a maximum of 20 players of which only 10 can be used per game. in each team.

The tournament will be at Botho University sport courts in Block 10 Francistown.

Corporate teams are allowed to register their staff, clients, family and friends and deadline is 18th March.