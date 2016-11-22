Gardener charged for stealing from dead boss

Zimbabwean gardener, Bhekizwe Nkomazana and his girlfriend, Ketshepile Sharon Lompehu, yesterday appeared before Extension II Magistrate Court on charges of stealing P3.9 million from the late Solomon Tlhapane.

Court heard that in another count, Jerico Murima and Nkomazana bribed Onthusitse Seoke a senior Registration Assistant at Civil and National Registration Officer with P12 000 in order for him to issues a Botswana birth certificate to Nkomazana using the names of Khaya Bheki Mazibuku.

Seoke has been charged with official corruption for receiving the money on personal account and issuing a Botswana birth certificate to a Zimbabwean national.

Nkomazana is also facing charges of giving false information in application for registration of Botswana National Identity card.

The accused is facing another charge of obtaining by false pretences after fraudulently obtaining a Botswana passport under the pretext that he is a registered citizen.

The investigating officer, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, told court that he received a tip off that there was a dead body of an old man that had been lying at Travel Mortuary for the past five months.

He said he indeed found the dead body of Solomon Tlhapane.

From their investigations, Marapo said, they established that Nkomazana had been working for the deceased for the past 25 years and he was taking care of the deceased whose two daughters stay in South Africa and UK respectively.

“We went to Tlokweng border post to confirm if the deceased came to Botswana dead and the investigations revealed that Tlhapane left Botswana on the 24th of May alive and came back dead on the 1st of September. Lompehu identified herself as the daughter of the accused. I extended my investigations to the banks and I found out that when the deceased was in South Africa his property, house and a commercial plot were sold and the money was deposited in Nkomazana’ bank account,” said Marapo.

Nkomazana pleaded with court to grant him bail claiming the old man died of illness and the mistake he did was failure to inform the old man’s children about his death.

Another reason for the bail application was that he has dogs at home and that they have not been fed since Friday when he got arrested.

The first accused Nkomazana was remanded in custody and he will appear before court for his bail hearing on the 23rd of December.

Other three accused have been granted bail on condition that: they pay P5 000 each, they do not commit a similar offence, they surrender their travel documents to Central Police Station Commander and report to the police station twice a week.

