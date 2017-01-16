Galaxy grill tame Hotspurs

Jwaneng Galaxy confirmed themselves as genuine title contenders, consolidating third place in the league with a routine 3-0 victory over a lacklustre Mahalapye Hotspurs at the Serowe Sports Complex on Saturday.

The win leaves Galaxy just two points behind league leaders Orapa Unitedand stretches the mining-town’s unbeaten run to ten games in all competitions – a sequence that includes eight wins!

All three goals came in a frenetic last half-an-hour -a lively end to what had largely been a forgettable, slumber-inducing encounter.

Indeed, the sparse crowd were given little to cheer in the first-half – an opening 45 minutes in which Hotspurs restricted their more fancied opponents to just one half-chance.

The opportunity fell to Galaxy’s right-winger, Thero Setsile, who let fly with a fierce, first-time strike from just outside the box, forcing Hotspurs’ acrobatic keeper Kagiso Khalipha into a spectacular, diving save to tip the ball over the bar – a rare moment of excitement in an otherwise uneventful half.

The second-half continued in much the same vein, with Hotspurs content to sit back and defend, as Galaxy dominated possession without really threatening.

However, that all changed on the hour mark.

Undoing all their earlier good work, the Hotspurs’ defence, which had been excellent up until then, switched off from an in-swinging Tebogo Sosome corner, leaving the dangerous Thabang Sesinyi unmarked and free to head home from just five yards out.

The normally reliable Khalipha must take his fair share of the blame, misjudging the flight of the ball, which sailed over the keeper’s flailing handas he haphazardly rushed out of his goal in an attempt to intercept the floated corner.

For Hotspurs, who had only managedsix goals in their previous 12 games before Saturday’s fixture, the strike proved a killer-blow as, despite plenty of endeavour, Amahot never really looked like scoring.

The game was effectively ended as a contest in the 75th minute, withSosome and Sesinyi linking up again to double Galaxy’s lead.

The pacey Sesinyi timed his run perfectly, beating the offside trap as he latched onto Sosme’s deliciously weighted, defence-splitting pass.

With just Khalipha to beat, the striker calmly slotted the ball past the onrushing keeper’s despairing dive before racing off to celebrate in front of Galaxy’s small band of ecstatic supporters.

After that it was a matter of how many more Galaxy would score.

Sesinyi’s replacement, Christopher Musonda should have made it three in the 85th minute when he was put through on goal by fellow substitute Lesego Lubinda.

However, one-on-one with the keeper and with the goal at his mercy, Musonda dragged his shot horribly wide.

Two minutes later and Galaxy did have their third courtesy of a fine finish by the club’s lanky defender, Kagiso Molapi.Rising to meet a cross from substitute Lesego Lubinda, Molapi’s glancing header flew in at the far post, with Khalipha and Hotspurs well and truly beaten.

For newly promoted Hotspurs the situation looks increasingly bleak. Six points from safety with just two wins all season, Candy Tsheboeng’s men desperately need to start picking up points if they are to avoid suffering an immediate return to the First Division.

Galaxy on the other hand are the league’s in-form team and continue to go from strength-to-strength under the tutelage of veteran coach Michael Sithole.

After amassing just two points from their first four games at the start of the season, Galaxy have now collected 23 points from their last nine matches.

It is an impressive, potentially championship-winning run!