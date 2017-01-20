Gaddafi strikes again

Youngster rapes and fatally stabs woman six times

A notorious youngster in Nkange village was last week arrested by Tutume police following the murder of Margaret Mathowa (42) on New Year’s Day.

The 20- year- old Habana ‘Gaddafi’ Million led the police to where he had buried Mathowa in a shallow grave in the outskirts of the usually sleepy village.

Popularly known as Gaddafi in the village, the youngster is a recidivist with another rape matter before the police.

On Thursday afternoon Million led police and village leadership to a secluded area in the outskirts of Nkange where a decaying body of Mathowa was exhumed. Her body was given a decent burial on Thursday evening.

According to Nkange Chief Toteng Ndzonga, Million is a problem child feared by girls and old women alike in the village.

“I’m not surprised that he has finally killed someone, he seems to be a disturbed child and I just don’t know what could be wrong with him,” said Ndzonga.

The Chief said the youthful Million lured Mathowa from a drinking spot in the wee hours of the night on New Year’s day, and brutally murdered her.

“He stabbed her repeatedly with a knife and dragged her a few metres and buried her,” Kgosi Ndzonga said.

“They are both binge drinkers and it appears the young man took advantage of the deceased state and convinced her to accompany him,” Ndzonga told The Voice.

He said no one reported Mathowa missing because she is known to wander throughout the village looking for where she could get her next drink.

“She is a drifter and probably that’s the reason it took us three days to realise that she was missing,” he said.

The Voice team was taken to the murder scene by a village elder who pleaded that he remain anonymous as he’s related to the accused.

Blood stains were still visible where Million allegedly stabbed Mathowa six times on the chest.

There were also drag marks which led to a shallow grave about 100 metres from where the actual murder took place.

The unmistakable foul stench of decaying human flesh still hung in the air.

The elder who witnessed the exhumation and reburial said when the police arrived Mathowa’s decaying head was protruding from the shallow grave.

“It appears wild animals or dogs had nibbled at her head. Another day longer she might have ended as food for hyenas,” he said.

He further said upon exhumation, Mathowa’s legs were bound together by a blanket seam,” he said.

Million will appear for mention in Masunga on the 26th where rape charges may be added should forensic evidence prove so.