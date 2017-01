A first of its kind Jazz Festival is coming to Francistown on 1st April at Tati River Lodge Gardens.

The festival will feature more of Botswana and Francistown’s top and upcoming jazz artists.

There’ll also be a music workshop which will focus on youthful jazz artists in Francistown and surrounding areas.

The line-up for the jazz festival will be revealed at a press conference at Tati River Lodge this January.