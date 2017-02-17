F/town jazz fest VIP packages

The Francistown Jazz Festival bus is definitely in motion.

With the early bird tickets selling fast in Francistown and other places such as Orapa Jazz Club, organisers have now upped the ante to accommodate those who want more than just a music show.

VIPs have an option of travelling from Gaborone to Francistown on a luxury shuttle with a watermark.

Standard packages for VIPs are inclusive of accommodation and festival tickets at different rates.

A VIP package for two people is P3050, single is P2050 or P1330 without accommodation while a standard package for VIP is P900.

VIPs will also have an opportunity to fly from Gaborone to Francistown return with the legendary Ringo Madlingozi.