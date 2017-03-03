F/town jazz at bonanza 

Organisers of the inaugural Francistown Jazz Festival are on a spirited mission to promote the show billed for 8th April at the Old stadium.

Activations began last Saturday with a performance by traditional troupe BanaBana Ba Ntogwa at the Born In The Ghetto Office.

Activation continues at Thakadu Hotel and Casino this Saturday with Streethorn DJ’s SK (DumaFM) accompanied by DJ Papi.

The promotion will be steeped in the relaxing ambience of good music (jazz & Oldies) and great company from 3pm to 10pm.

Tickets (P50) will also be on sale at the venue and revelers stands a chance to win tickets to attend the Francistown Jazz Festival.

On Sunday the DJ duo will be at Bonanza Jazz Bar in Donga, Francistown from 3pm. Admission is free.

Other activations will take place in big malls like Galo Mall and Nswazi Mall in Francistown, Riverwalk, Gamecity, Airport Junction and Molapo crossing in Gaborone.

Meanwhile FJF tickets are now selling for P300 and will be P350 in April.