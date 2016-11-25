Francistown ready for PPP

City of Francistown Mayor Silvia Muzila has urged councillors in the city to find alternative ways of addressing the rising numbers of unemployment following the closure of mines.

Addressing a Full Council session this week, the Mayor said they need to accelerate the city’s Vision 2020 in response to the many people who lost their jobs.

In February this year, a company contracted by Tati Nickel Mining Company shut down, with hundreds losing their livelihoods.

Just seven months later TNMC also folded with thousands left jobless.

The Mayor said the time is right for the city leadership to talk about the economic position of the city.

She said the net job losses comes at a time when they also aim at intensifying their efforts in attracting investors in the city.

‘We need to start accelerating and scaling up efforts and resources towards the vision 2020 strategy,” said Muzila.

Muzila said their recent consultative meeting with officers of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development could not have come at a better time looking at their keeness on using PPP to deliver infrastructure services.

“We are now adequately equipped to prepare and structure bankable PPP projects,” said Muzila.

Muzila underscored that it was important to ensure that land is made available to interested financiers.

“Together with the private sector we should unlock these opportunities and create much needed employment,” she said.

Some of the key areas marked for development include the Golf Course Plot, Gerald Estate Commercial Business District (CBD), Gerald Estate Block 9 Expansion area, Council abattoir and street lighting and reticulation at Block 5 and 6.

Muzila informed councillors that two major milestones are currently underway for the development of the golf course.

She said they are in the process of identifying a consultant to carry out the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), and the surveying of the plot.

Another development is an amusement park in the open space abutting Nyangabwe Hills at Ntshe area.

“This 10 hectares area is ideal for recreational activities such as water or amusement park development that can create the vibrant activities which we have always wished for,” Muzila said.

Muzila reminded councillors that while the closure of mines has had an adverse effect on the city’s economy, it is not all gloom and doom as there are new developments in the city to help absorb the skyrocketing joblessness.

She pointed to the newly developed Tati River Mall behind Nzano Centre which comprises of over 41 shops.

“This mall and Choppies Warehouse in Somerset West will create 700 and 150 jobs respectively,” Muzila said.