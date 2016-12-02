Francistown plagued by teen pregnancies

With Francistown’s teen pregnancy rate currently at a staggering 9.2 per cent, the city’s District Health Management Team appear to be a million miles away from achieving their goal of a 6.2 per cent pregnancy rate for 15-19 year-old girls by March next year.

Out of the 703 women who registered for antenatal care in the second city between July to September, 64 were teenage girls.

Highlighting his displeasure at the startling numbers, as well as noting that the figure includes some girls who are under the legal age of consent, Francistown Deputy District Commissioner, Boyce Mangole, said, “Teen pregnancy is still a concern in this city. It is even worrisome that some of the girls falling pregnant are below 16 years of age.

“The period under review we recorded one girl below 15 years being pregnant. This is a concern to us as leaders. In this day and age we find older men engaging in sexual relationships with young school girls.”

Of the 14 clinics in Francistown, Lapologang in Somerset West, and Masego clinic in the Blocks area recorded the highest number of teenage pregnancies, recording eight and ten respectively.

Echoing Mangole’s concerns that older men are increasingly responsible for impregnating teenage girls, a social worker, who asked not to be named, told the Voice, “Some of the people responsible for getting these below age girls pregnant are elderly men. Parents often don’t report such cases to the police because they have been promised thousands of pula in return.”

The social worker went on to say, “This year alone we have so many incidents of girls below the age of consent being impregnated. It’s sad really. Despite the money which parents are promised, these girls’ lives will never be the same again.”

On another worrying note, it was revealed that between the months of July and September, 1, 344 females aged from 15 to 29, were treated for sexually transmitted infections.

This is more than double the figure for males in the same demographic, with 544 receiving treatment for STI’s in that period.

Francistown’s annual sexually transmitted infection rate currently stands at 13.5 per cent – a figure the city’s health team hope to reduce to 10 per cent by March 2018.

It would appear they have their work cut out for them.