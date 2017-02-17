Francistown gets new hospital

Work on the construction of a state-of-the-art private hospital on the outskirts of Francistown is set to begin by the end of the month.

Dubbed ‘The Francistown Academic Hospital’ the project will include a medical school, which will be built beside the hospital.

Scheduled for completion by January next year, the venture is expected to cost P150 million and will be entirely funded by the Indus Healthcare Group.

It is hoped the development will ultimately create around 800 permanent jobs, as well as a similar number of citizen jobs during the hospital’s construction.

Attending the initiative’s groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, The Minister of Health Dorcas Makgato expressed her sincere gratitude to Indus for funding the ‘noble undertaking’.

Makgato, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sefhare-Ramokgonami, said it was refreshing to see the private sector aiding the government’s attempts to improve the country’s health care service.

“I am made to understand that this new project is part of Indus Healthcare in expanding on their national healthcare capacity and to render quality service and medical education to the people of Francistown and the surrounding areas.

“Furthermore, this project will also stimulate the local economy of Northern Botswana which has been a challenge following the inadequate performance of the mining sector,” she said optimistically.

For his part, the high commissioner of India, Dr. Ketan Shukla described the project as ‘a great and momentous occasion for the people of Botswana.’

He explained it would involve Indian architectural and design teams, foreign subsidiaries of Indian Banks, and Indian exports of hospital equipment and bio-medical hospital devices.

The hospital will be built just off the A1 road near Tati siding with a capacity of 150 beds.