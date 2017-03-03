Francistown coaching commission launched

Botswana Coaches Commission Vice Chairperson Daniel Chicco Nare says the body will add value to local football and also give local coaches a voice to realise their aspirations.

Nare, who is also Extension Gunners Head Coach, said this when speaking to Voice Sport after overseeing the setting up of the Francistown Regional Football Association coaching committee.

Nare who is on a self sponsored mission to set up regional committees has already helped put up coaching commission committees in the Southern and Kgatleng regions and intends to cover the whole country by the end of the current football season.

According to Nare the coaches committees will affiliate to the commission and will act as support structures for the body.

“The coaching commission will address issues that affect coaches such as their welfare, training and contracts. With this body we hope to promote coaching as a profession and get local coaches to take the job and themselves seriously. So far this has not happened because we did not have a body through which we could address our needs and aspirations in one voice” the Gunners gaffer told Voice Sport.

He went on to say some hard working local coaches have missed out on training because there is no coordination and proper monitoring.

“We are in a situation where the BFA has spent a lot of money training people who get certificates and then hang them on their walls. This has robbed deserving coaches of much needed training and delayed our football development. Now we have an organ that will make sure than only active coaches will get training as we will have a database of all working coaches. Mind you for a coach to benefit they will have to be affiliated to the coaching commission,” Nare said.

Quizzed on what the coaching commission intended to do about coaches welfare the Gunners mentor respond: “Most local coaches get raw deals in the sense that they usually get short contracts and less pay than foreign coaches who in some cases are less qualified than them. A coach needs at least three years to succeed and most clubs give local coaches contracts as short as six months while foreign coaches get longer contracts. We intend to address this imbalance”.

On another note Nare said the coaching commission will also vet foreign coaches and players coming to work in Botswana as they will be part of the BFA structures.

“We need coaches and players who can add quality to our football. With this in mind we want coaches who come into the country to be more qualified than locals. Players coming to play in our elite league must have played for their national teams. We will look into how many caps such players should have. In the present set up only Madinda Ndlovu would qualify as he is the only foreign coach who is more qualified than locals” Nare told Voice Sport.