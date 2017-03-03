Four survive helicopter crash

Three people escaped with minor injuries following a helicopter crash in Tutume on Monday evening while one is still under observation at Bokamoso Private Hospital.

An R44 Raven II (Pyrus Eagle) crashed inside Liz Wholesale around 6pm shortly after taking off from Tutume Primary School football ground.

The chopper’s four occupants including the pilot were quickly rushed to Tutume hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and shock.

According to Tutume Police Station Commander, Jerry Halahala, the chopper was occupied by four people, three men and a woman.

“We understand that this helicopter was from Kasane and had come here to pick another passenger. The chopper crashed a few seconds after take off and the occupants were immediately evacuated and treated at Tutume hospital,” said Halahala.

The Station Commander said while three were immediately released, another passenger was referred to Nyangagbwe Referral Hospital where he is still under observation.

“It is still not clear what could have caused this accident. We can only be certain after Civil Aviation- who are yet to arrive, carry-out their own investigation,” he said.

The Voice spoke to an eye-witness Tshekiso Maswibilili who narrated how the chopper flew over the football field as local teams went about their Monday fixture.

“The chopper flew towards the Forestry office and returned a few minutes and landed on Primary school football pitch,” he said.

“It was just after take-off when trouble started. It appears the pilot was not aware of the power lines obscured by the tall green hedge. Immediately after clearing the hedge, he had to negotiate flying over the power lines and there was no time, the rotor blades struck the cables and the chopper came crumbling down,” Maswibilili said.

As a result of the impact of the crash, half of Tutume was in total darkness for over 18 hours.

Power was only restored the next day early in the afternoon.

The Voice sent a questionnaire to Civil Aviation Public Relations Officer who had not responded at press time.