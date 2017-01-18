Four prison escapees in court

Four prisoners who escaped from Gerald center for illegal immigrants appeared before Francistown magistrate Ishmael Molobe today (Wednesday) for escaping from lawful custody.

Unemployed Zimbabweans, Mulindeli Moyo 24, Mthokozisi Sibanda 38, Scelo Sibanda, 23, and Godwin Mapunganyika, 28, who are all illegal immigrants admitted that they escaped from prison on the 14th of January 2017.

Moyo and Scelo Sibanda are serving murder sentences while Mapunganyika and Mthokozise Sibanda are doing time for robbery and unlawful possession of ivory respectively.

Mapunganyika was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) at Tutume village while the three others were arrested in Masingwaneng and Tatisiding on the 15th of January 2017.

Prosecutor Keobonye Matsapa said the investigating team was still searching for the other 14 accused persons.

‘‘We humbly pray that they be remanded in custody as investigations are still ongoing. We have hope that the investigating team will effectively do job and arrest the remaining 14,’’ stressed Matsapa.

Mulindeli Moyo told the court that he admits he escaped and that he did cooperate when he was arrested, and since he was incarcerated he has been assaulted.

‘‘I am afraid and I know when we get back to prison I am going to be seriously assaulted. The way I was tied when I got in court scares me so I pray they just kill me,’’ pleaded Moyo.

Mthokozisi Sibanda said that the reason he escaped was that since 23 August 2016 when he was remanded he has not been getting any medical treatment.

‘‘I am asking to be taken to the hospital because I have been severely assaulted and I cannot even walk properly,’’ asked Mapunganyika.

Magistrate Ishmael Molobe advised the accused never to try escaping as the repercussions are severe.

‘‘When you escape you are putting you lives in danger as the security agents will do anything to you when they find you to protect the citizens. And they will be doing that to protect their jobs too,’’ said Magistrate Molobe.

The four are to appear before Francistown magistrates court on the 2nd of February.