FNB Rewards YAMAs Winners

FNB Botswana continues to prove its dedication to nurturing local talent through its sponsorship of the Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs).

The awards, which were held on the 10th of December at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC), awarded over 14 artists for their contribution to the local music industry.

This year, FNB sponsored the Best Collaboration Award and the Best Female Single Award.

In 2015, the Bank sponsored 6 category winners including Song of the Year, Best Producer, People’s Choice Artist of the Year, Best Female and Best Male.

“As FNB we highly value artist development, having recognized the crop of talent Botswana has.

We are privileged to be part of such a platform that gives local artists the accolade they deserve.

In August, we facilitated an Artist Development Programme that taught artists financial management and brand building and we look forward to doing more to nurture talent in Botswana,” stated FNB Director of Marketing and Communications, Obonye Malope.

Through the FNB Rewards Programme, the two category winners were also awarded a three-month membership at Jack’s Gym, to complement their cash prizes.

Speaking on what the musicians can expect, Sebele Morakanyane of Jack’s Gym said fitness is a vital part of performance.

“The artists will have access to various training activities from yoga to weights, tailored to their body requirements to reassure their productivity and creativity,” he said.

Best Collaboration winner, Thuli ‘Samba T’ Phetlhe, one half of musical duo, Kundalini, believes the gym membership could prove extremely beneficial to his career.

“We always need to stay healthy and stay revitalized mentally to perform at shows, so I’m quite excited about hitting the gym. I’m grateful as I know this can only get better and it encourages me to strive to get on that stage again next year and do much better,” he said.