Floods wash away Sebina burial site

The old Sebina burial site which is uncomfortably close to the river could be relocated following a gruesome discovery of human remains that were washed away in the recent floods.

Residents of Sebina woke up to a shocking discovery last Sunday when two human skeletons were seen protruding from the banks of a raging Sebina River.

The two skeletons were left exposed after two weeks of torrential rains which fell in excess of 300ml in the North East.

The remains were exhumed on Tuesday morning and reburied.

According to village Chief, Shathani Sebina, the two skeletons could belong to some of the first settlers in the village.

“These are very old. It appears the two people were buried the traditional way. They were probably wrapped in a blanket as there is no sign of a casket,” said Sebina.

The village chief further said she is now worried that more tombs could be exposed which could be a health hazard to both humans and livestock.

“These old graves are too close to the river, something needs to be done to ensure we don’t experience a similar incident,” she said.

“We have been warned about more rains in the future and this could be a disaster for Sebina should more remains be exposed,” said the worried Kgosi Sebina.

Explaining what could have happened, Sebina Councillor Kemmonye Amon said, out of ignorance sand miners could have opened up channels which made it easier for the flowing water to finally reach the old burial site.

“This graveyard used to be a safe distance from the river, but with continued sand mining, the river has widened up and nothing will stop this heavy flow from digging up old corpses,” said Amon.