Fired security guards triumph

Trium Security company ordered to pay over P120 000

Seven former employees of Trium Security Company who were left stranded after their employment was terminated for alleged indiscipline had the last laugh as the Industrial Court has ordered Trium to pay them.

The Voice carried the story on the August 5th issue:( Fired Security guards cry foul) in which the guards accused their employer of flouting the employment act in dismissing them.

The former employees then engaged Ndaba and Associates to institute a legal action against Trium Security (PTY) LTD to seek among others, that withholding of the terminal benefits was unlawful and that an order directing that termination of contracts of employment was substantively and procedurally unfair and unlawful be issued.

Despite a notice being sent to Trium, the company failed to appear before court or file a statement of defence.

In the absence of a statement of defence from the defendant, Justice G. Baruti who was presiding together with Ms C.T Morapedi (nominated member of Union) and Mr T. Lebang (nominated member of Business Botswana) made a ruling in favour of the applicants.

“Upon perusal and consideration of the documents filed of records as well as the applicable law, a default judgment is granted to the applicants in the total amount of P128 388.40,” said Justice Baruti. He further said of the P128 388.40 referred above, P1 370 being withheld wages for each of the five applicants for the months of June and July 2016.

P153.84 was computed as payment for accrued leave days payable to each of the applicants (total P769.20).

The sum of P153.84 being severance pay for the applicants.

Court also awarded each applicant P2000 as compensations payable to each of the applicant for a wrongful and unlawful dismissal.

The compensation totaled P24 000 being 12 months compensation payable to each of the applicant.

Trium was ordered to pay the amount through the Francistown Industrial Court within 30 days.

The security company which according to a Labour Consultant, Gosaitse Rapelang, recently fired another group of security guards- has won a tender to provide security services at all Botswana Police Service towers.