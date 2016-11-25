feeling the pinch

Price pain predicted for rural population

Difficult times await the country’s rural population as food prices continue to rise, driven by a combination of inflation and drought.

According to recent figures released by Statistics Botswana, the annual inflation rate in October was 2.7 percent, down 0.1 percent from the previous month.

A more in-depth dissection of the figures reveals that inflation rates in rural areas was at 3.1 percent for the month of October, up 0.2 percent from September.

In recent years most developed countries have attempted to sustain an inflation rate of 2-3 percent, so Botswana’s numbers are relatively encouraging.

However, the severe drought conditions experienced throughout the country for much of the year, have led worried experts to predict an imminent rise in the cost of food.

Rural villages, with a large chunk of their population reliant on agriculture, are expected to be worst affected.

Indeed, consumers are already starting to feel the pinch.

The cost of mealie-meal, which is a staple part of many Batswana’s diets, has noticeably increased.

An independent investigation carried out by Voice Money at Masunga and Ramokgwebana revealed that the cost of a 12.5kg bag of mealie-meal now ranges between P100 and P120 – compared to an average of P85 in Francistown.

Another example is potato prices, which have doubled in the past three months.

Inevitably, processed potatoes at restaurants and in the form of crisps and chips will become more expensive for village retailers, who in turn will pass the increases on to their customers.

For growers at Ditladi Farms near Tonota village in the central administrative district, yields will be lower than last year due to poor rains.

A young farmer from the region, Biki Baraedi, warned that consumers should brace themselves for more price-hikes as demand starts to outweigh supply.

An economist with the Francistown City Council (FCC), who declined to be identified, said the affect of the drought is now starting to filter into food prices.

“However, it will be difficult at this stage to quantify how severe the impact is, but it is likely that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation could rise.”

The economist finished with a depressing prediction, saying, “Poorer people and pensioners depending on social grants will be the hardest hit when paying for staple foods in the rural and urban villages.”