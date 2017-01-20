Fashion armour

There’s a different kind of comfort that comes from knowing that you are putting your best foot forward, especially if you are a warrior of Christ.

Erasmus, a lover of finer things in life and a brother in Christ at the Apostolic Faith Mission (Mogoditshane) clearly has style for church because he too believes that, “dressing well is a form of good manners” and I couldn’t agree more.

Erasmus swears by these modern day looks for that personal expression and bold fashion statement.

Men, cleanliness is next to godliness and tailored clothing gives the most liberal feeling when the fit is just right.

A classic blazer goes a long way and it is not only suited for formal settings.

It’s versatile and a must have item. Remember Joseph and the fancy coat? Yes, turn over a new style and make a stellar effort of dressing up in 2017.