Four family members laid to rest after road accident

Emotions ran high yesterday as hundreds of mourners gathered at Mogobane village cemetery for the burial of four of Phiase family members who perished in a road mishap last week.

Pastor Israel Baruti Phiase, 54, of St Faith, his wife Elizabeth Phiase, 42, daughter Mmathapelo Shereen Phiase, 22, and son Morapedi Shepherd Phiase, 2, tragically died in a car accident last week Friday near Otse Police College.

The four had been traveling from Mogobane to Ramotswa when their car collided with another which was said to have been overtaking a truck. Drivers of both vehicles died in the accident.

Amid the sombre mood at the cemetery, the only family member who survived the accident-their 12-year-old daughter, wept bitterly as she lay on a hospital stretcher.

As the coffin was lowered into the grave, her sharp screams cut through the air joining other mourners in a crescendo of high-pitched wails.

Speakers took turns as eulogies poured in with friends and relatives relived memories of their dearly departed.

Among the mourners were South East District Council Chairman Phenyo Segokgo, Balete Paramount Chief Mosadi Seboko, Member of Parliament Samuel Rantuane and other government officials.

Speaking at the funeral, Rantuane said he was concerned with the increasing number of car accidents along the A1 Lobatse road.

He said this might be due to the ever increasing traffic volume and that it was high time the government expanded the road as well. “It is very painful for a family to perish like that. We should pray hard so that this happens to be the last accident that claims an entire family. Drivers should also drive with caution, be responsible, defensive and avoid over-speeding. I would like to thank all those who came to support the Phiase family and businessman, Seabelo Tlhaselo for providing transport, “said Rantuane.