Botswana Accountancy College has organised a Family Fun Day for the Francistown SOS children at their village this Saturday.

The event will begin at 10 in the morning until late in the afternoon.

Organisers have come up with an exciting line-up of events among others mhele tournament, poetry, 5Aside football facepainting and many others.

BAC Campus Manager Mr Maplanka will be the guest speaker.

He will share the stage with Sport Minister Moalosi Chwaikwa and EMW founder Kitso Motlhabane.