Fairfax gets foothold in Africa

• ACQUIRES ZURICH, NOW CALLED BRYTE INSURANCE • ALL POLICIES AND AGGREEMENTS UNDER ZURICH REMAIN IN PLACE

Acquisition of Zurich Southern Africa by Canadian based Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 2016 saw both Botswana and South Africa offices transform into Bryte Insurance.

The brand reveal was held at Masa Square Hotel in Gaborone on Friday 17th 2017.

Bryte has identified business risk management as a key growth opportunity and through its proactive approach to risk management, will focus on driving and diversifying its commercial client and specialist lines portfolio.

While the company has rebranded and the strategy has evolved, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bryte Insurance South Africa, Edwyn O’Neill says that it is business as usual at Bryte Insurance.

“All policies and agreements under Zurich remain in place and will be duly honored. Furthermore, the senior leadership team responsible for achieving the well-acknowledged business turnaround will continue to be instrumental in driving the growth and sustainability of the business under its new identity,” O’Neill was quoted.

“We are delighted to introduce our new brand to the Southern Africa market. Taking the best of our legacy forward, our new African brand sets the tone for what we aim to achieve within the industry, with the backing of our global parent company, Fairfax,” shared O’Neill.

He told attendants that Bryte Insurance’s ambition is to be the premier, proactive business risk specialist in Southern Africa, while also investing significantly in the development of a transformed generation of new insurance practitioners.

“Applying our unparalleled sector insights, proven expertise and foresight, we partner with customers and brokers to protect their businesses and improve their risk profiles across the continent,” he explained.

He cemented that just as before, they are committed to, and deeply invested in, intermediated broker partnership model.

A fundamental element of their strategy going forward will be creating a business that endures and is deeply focused on customer and partner value-add, which means creating opportunities for mutual success for all brokers within their network.

Speaking at the event, Bryte Botswana CEO Dziki Nganunu shared that they have strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Bryte.

“By CSR I don’t mean donations but products that offer value to clients, product innovation and exceptional service delivery,” clarified Nganunu.