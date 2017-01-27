Excitement builds ahead of Orapa vs Rollers

Orapa United and Township Rollers officials and players say their teams are ready for tonight’s Mascom Top 8 semi-final first leg clash at the Francistown Sports Complex.

The game is a repeat of last year’s final at the same venue, which Orapa won 3-1 to become the first team north of Dibete to win Botswana’s most prestigious and financially rewarding football competition.

Both teams are potentially just three games away from lifting the trophy and pocketing the P1.2 million that goes with it.

“We are prepared and ready to play. We lost our last game against Rollers in the league but that won’t have a bearing on tomorrow’s game. Our coach motivated us after the loss and morale in the camp is high,” Orapa captain Thabang Mosige told a pre-match press conference at Adansonia Hotel yesterday afternoon.

For his part, Rollers skipper Maano Ditshupo was equally confident, saying, “The day has come again. We lost the cup to Orapa at the same venue last season but this is a new game. We are ready. We respect Orapa and their coach Ndlovu who has coached us before but we are ready and waiting for tomorrow’s game.”

Orapa treasurer Mannah Lebang gave assurance that as hosts they have made all the necessary arrangements.

“Preparations have gone well. There will be ample security. Tickets have gone on sale,” she said, adding that in Gaborone tickets are available at the Puma Filling Station at the bus rank and at CA Sales.

In Francistown tickets can be bought at Ntshe House and at the Galo Mall Total filling Station while in Orapa they are available at Marula Soccer Centre.

Speaking at the same event, Rollers manager Motshegetsi Mafa called on supporters to get to the stadium well in time so as to avoid stampedes and a possible delay in kick-off.

“Having to wait for late fans to get into the game kills the players. They do their warm ups and then have to wait which affects the way they eventually perform. I call on our supporters to have bought their tickets by 5pm on Friday so that they get into the stadium in time,” Mafa said.

The game is scheduled to start at 8pm.

Tickets are P50 for the grandstand and P30 elsewhere in the ground.