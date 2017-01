Compassionate…

Eureka wholesalers last week donated toiletries worth P10 000 to Matsha College students admitted at Scottish Livingstone Hospital in Molepolole.

Seven students died while more than 100 were injured recently when a truck they were travelling in burst a tyre and overturned in Dutlwe Village.

The goods were handed over to the hospital authorities by company’s Sales and Marketing Officer, Smarts Sebele.