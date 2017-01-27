Eight down, ten to go

*Rowland Moyo becomes the eighth escapee recaptured

The number of prisoners still on the run after breaking out of Gerald Estates Centre for Illegal Immigrants is down to ten after police confirmed the recapture of Rowland Moyo.

Moyo became the eighth fugitive to be re-arrested when he was detained at around 9 o’clock on Tuesday evening at Francistown’s popular Galo Mall.

Moyo, who was awaiting trial for robbery when he escaped, is back at the Gerald Centre along with six of the other recaptured escapees.

The only one of the eight apprehended men not being held at Gerald is suspected murderer Thabani Ncube, who was caught in Zimbabwe.

Asked whether there were plans to extradite Ncube to Botswana to stand trial for the murder case he was remanded for at Gerald, Prisons Public Relations Officer Superintendent Wamorena Ramolefhe revealed it was something the Attorney General would have to decide.

Speaking on the issue of security at the centre, Ramolefhe stressed that it was the safest place to keep the remands awaiting trial whilst the renovation work currently being carried out at Francistown Central Prison continues.

“Remember that these people have not been convicted – they are remanded in custody awaiting trial,” he said, adding that the proximity of the centre to the court is one of the reasons they were housed there instead of being transferred further afield, to places such as Gaborone and Selibe-Phikwe.

Meanwhile, the manhunt continues for the ten escapees still at large.